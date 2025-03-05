Avalanche Strikes Sonmarg: A Reminder of Mountain Perils

An avalanche swept through the Sarbal area of Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, although the dramatic event was captured on video.

Fresh snowfall, steep slopes, and shifts in temperature often lead to avalanches, which can be triggered naturally or by human activities such as skiing, construction, or controlled explosions. The Western Himalayas, including regions in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Western Uttar Pradesh, frequently experience such snow slides.

There are defined avalanche zones: 'Red Zone' indicates the most dangerous areas with impact pressures above 3 tonnes per square meter, followed by 'Blue Zone' with pressures under 3 tonnes, and 'Yellow Zone,' where avalanches occur sporadically. While scientists can't predict avalanches precisely, they assess hazards through snowpack, temperature, and wind evaluations, recommending strong structures and controlled activities in high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)