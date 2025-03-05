Left Menu

Avalanche Strikes Sonmarg: A Reminder of Mountain Perils

An avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, with no reported casualties or injuries. Avalanches are often triggered by natural forces or human activities and are common in the Western Himalayas. Experts estimate hazard levels but struggle to predict specific avalanche occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:37 IST
Avalanche Strikes Sonmarg: A Reminder of Mountain Perils
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche swept through the Sarbal area of Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, although the dramatic event was captured on video.

Fresh snowfall, steep slopes, and shifts in temperature often lead to avalanches, which can be triggered naturally or by human activities such as skiing, construction, or controlled explosions. The Western Himalayas, including regions in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Western Uttar Pradesh, frequently experience such snow slides.

There are defined avalanche zones: 'Red Zone' indicates the most dangerous areas with impact pressures above 3 tonnes per square meter, followed by 'Blue Zone' with pressures under 3 tonnes, and 'Yellow Zone,' where avalanches occur sporadically. While scientists can't predict avalanches precisely, they assess hazards through snowpack, temperature, and wind evaluations, recommending strong structures and controlled activities in high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025