Revolutionizing Energy: Voltanova's Thermal Storage Innovation

In a groundbreaking development, Bengaluru's deep-tech startup Voltanova has launched a cutting-edge thermal energy storage solution at a textile factory, setting a new precedent for renewable energy application in industries.

The innovation, developed at the Indian Institute of Science's Foundation of Science, Innovation and Development, offers high-temperature, carbon-free industrial power at just a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. Voltanova reports an impressive 95% efficiency rate, converting renewable energy to continuous industrial heat and electricity, thereby eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

The startup has teamed up with the RMP Group to deploy this technology across its textile units in Panipat and Faridabad. Co-founder and CEO Jaicky Kumar emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership, pointing out that as industries contribute considerably to global greenhouse emissions, scalable and sustainable solutions like theirs are imperative for decarbonizing operations worldwide.

