Revolutionizing Energy: Voltanova's Thermal Storage Innovation

Voltanova, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech start-up, has introduced a thermal energy storage solution that cuts costs and carbon emissions in industrial energy. Partnered with RMP Group, the technology offers efficient, renewable energy, targeting sectors such as textiles and steel, while aiming to decarbonize global industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:03 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Bengaluru's deep-tech startup Voltanova has launched a cutting-edge thermal energy storage solution at a textile factory, setting a new precedent for renewable energy application in industries.

The innovation, developed at the Indian Institute of Science's Foundation of Science, Innovation and Development, offers high-temperature, carbon-free industrial power at just a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. Voltanova reports an impressive 95% efficiency rate, converting renewable energy to continuous industrial heat and electricity, thereby eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

The startup has teamed up with the RMP Group to deploy this technology across its textile units in Panipat and Faridabad. Co-founder and CEO Jaicky Kumar emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership, pointing out that as industries contribute considerably to global greenhouse emissions, scalable and sustainable solutions like theirs are imperative for decarbonizing operations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

