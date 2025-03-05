Ajit Ratnakar Joshi Takes Helm as RBI Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the appointment of Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as the new Executive Director, effective immediately. Joshi will spearhead the Department of Statistics and Information Management as well as the Financial Stability Department.

Before stepping into his new role, Joshi served as a principal adviser in the Department of Statistics and Information Management. His experience spans over three decades in the fields of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management. His career also includes time as a faculty member at Hyderabad's Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology.

Throughout his career, Joshi has played significant roles in numerous committees and working groups addressing macroeconomic statistics and policy matters. He holds a Master's in statistics from Nagpur University, a Ph.D. in monetary economics from IIT Madras, along with a Diploma in Development Policy and Planning, and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

