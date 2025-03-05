Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Asansol Handicraft Fair in West Bengal

A fire erupted at the Asansol Polo Ground handicraft fair in West Bengal, incinerating many stalls. Prompt response from fire tenders prevented injuries, with officials confirming no casualties. The fair's goods suffered extensive damage, leaving vendors counting their losses. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

Blaze Erupts at Asansol Handicraft Fair in West Bengal
Fire breaks out at handicraft fair in West Bengal's Asansol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the handicraft fair held at Asansol Polo Ground in West Bengal on Wednesday, sparking chaos and destruction.

Fire tenders swiftly arrived at the scene, working diligently to control the blaze. Despite the extensive damage to several stalls, no injuries have been reported, authorities confirmed.

Vendors are assessing their losses as valuable goods turned to ashes. As investigations unfold, more information is expected to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

