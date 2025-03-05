Blaze Erupts at Asansol Handicraft Fair in West Bengal

A fire erupted at the handicraft fair held at Asansol Polo Ground in West Bengal on Wednesday, sparking chaos and destruction.

Fire tenders swiftly arrived at the scene, working diligently to control the blaze. Despite the extensive damage to several stalls, no injuries have been reported, authorities confirmed.

Vendors are assessing their losses as valuable goods turned to ashes. As investigations unfold, more information is expected to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)