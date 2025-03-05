Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Immediate Payment to Consumer Commission Members

The Supreme Court has ordered state governments to pay salaries and allowances to members of the State and District Consumer Disputes Resolution Commissions. Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the Court scheduled further hearings while addressing non-compliance issues and seeking amendments to existing rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:28 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Immediate Payment to Consumer Commission Members
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court directed state governments to ensure that salaries and allowances are paid to chairpersons and members of consumer commissions across the country, amid multiple connected petitions.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized the urgent need for compliance, warning they may invoke Article 142 if the issue remains unresolved.

The court previously urged the central government to amend the relevant model rules by February. As delays persist, additional measures are being considered, with another hearing set for April 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025