Supreme Court Mandates Immediate Payment to Consumer Commission Members

The Supreme Court directed state governments to ensure that salaries and allowances are paid to chairpersons and members of consumer commissions across the country, amid multiple connected petitions.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized the urgent need for compliance, warning they may invoke Article 142 if the issue remains unresolved.

The court previously urged the central government to amend the relevant model rules by February. As delays persist, additional measures are being considered, with another hearing set for April 8.

