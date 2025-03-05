Left Menu

Green Light for Hemkund Sahib Ropeway: A New Era for Pilgrims and Local Economy

The union cabinet has sanctioned the construction of a 12.4 km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, reducing pilgrimage travel time and enhancing economic growth in Uttarakhand. The project is expected to aid elderly and specially-abled individuals while boosting tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:58 IST
Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The union cabinet has approved a significant infrastructure project aimed at reducing the arduous journey to the holy site of Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand, through the construction of a ropeway. This development is intended to ease access for pilgrims and is especially beneficial for elderly and specially-abled individuals.

The journey to Hemkund Sahib, previously a strenuous 21-km trek, will soon be possible in a fraction of the time due to the new ropeway, which will operate for 10 hours daily. Local businesses anticipate growth stemming from this increased accessibility, with the ropeway promising to boost the regional economy dependent on tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting where the Rs 2,730.13 crore project was approved. Designed for 11,000 passengers daily, the ropeway will harness Monocable and Tricable Gondola technology. It promises year-round access to both Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO site.

