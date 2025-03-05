Left Menu

Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Lakhpati Didis Initiative

Adani Foundation celebrated over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis', highlighting their role in creating a gender-inclusive society. By enhancing entrepreneurship skills, it supports women in becoming self-reliant. The Foundation assists women in gaining socio-economic independence and offers opportunities to join technical roles in Adani Solar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:24 IST
Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Lakhpati Didis Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Adani Foundation honored more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis', reaffirming its commitment to fostering a gender-inclusive society.

The Foundation, as part of the Adani Group's social welfare initiatives, has helped over 850 women achieve self-reliance by improving their entrepreneurial capabilities.

By facilitating skills development and entrepreneurship, it aims to enhance women's socio-economic conditions and has played a crucial role in encouraging women's employment at Adani Solar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025