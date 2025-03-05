Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Lakhpati Didis Initiative

On Wednesday, the Adani Foundation honored more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis', reaffirming its commitment to fostering a gender-inclusive society.

The Foundation, as part of the Adani Group's social welfare initiatives, has helped over 850 women achieve self-reliance by improving their entrepreneurial capabilities.

By facilitating skills development and entrepreneurship, it aims to enhance women's socio-economic conditions and has played a crucial role in encouraging women's employment at Adani Solar.

(With inputs from agencies.)