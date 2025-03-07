State Dept says all waivers providing Iran economic relief are under review

The United States is reviewing all existing sanctions waivers that provide Iran any degree of economic relief and urging the Iraqi government to eliminate its dependence on Iranian sources of energy as soon as possible, the U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday. Bruce made the comments at her first briefing under the administration of President Donald Trump. She was asked whether a sanctions waiver that allows Iraq to pay Iran for electricity would be renewed or not.

"We have nothing to announce with regard to the current electricity waiver that expires on the (March) eighth...We are reviewing all reviewing all existing sanctions waivers that provide Iran any degree of economic or financial relief," she said.

