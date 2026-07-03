Tensions Rise as Houthis Confront Saudi-Airplane Incidents

Yemens Houthis Said On Friday They Confronted Saudi Warplanes That They Said Attempted To Prevent An Iranian Civilian Aircraft From Landing At Sanaa International Airport

The Houthi group in Yemen announced on Friday that they intercepted Saudi warplanes, which allegedly attempted to block an Iranian civilian plane from landing at Sanaa International Airport. This marks a significant escalation in the region's tensions.

According to Yahya Sarea, the group's military spokesperson, the Iran-aligned Houthis have made it clear that any further infringement on Yemeni airspace by Saudi Arabia will prompt retaliatory actions. These could include targeting Saudi airports and essential interests both on land and at sea.

Despite the fraught situation and any potential repercussions, flights between the capitals of Yemen and Iran are set to proceed. The statement underscores the complex interplay of regional alliances and the fragile state of peace in the Middle East.