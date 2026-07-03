Iranian Proxies Jailed for Attack on British Journalist

Two Romanian Men Whom British Prosecutors Said Were Acting As Proxies For The Iranian Government Were Given Lengthy Jail Sentences On Friday For Stabbing A Journalist Working For A Persianlanguage Media Organisation In London Pouria Zaratifoukolaei

Two Romanian men were handed lengthy prison sentences in the UK for their roles in a violent attack on a journalist.

Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, a journalist of Iranian origin known as Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed near his London home in March 2024. The attack was linked to his work at Iran International, which faces criticism and hostility from the Iranian government.

In court, prosecutors presented evidence that the assault had ties to the Iranian state, but Tehran denied involvement. Sentences of 8 and 12 years were given. The victim's media organization expressed relief at the trial's conclusion and appreciated governmental support.