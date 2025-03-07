Left Menu

Tiger Logistics' monthly container carrying capacity for RE products at 1500 TEUs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:14 IST
Tiger Logistics has increased its monthly container carrying capacity for renewable energy products by five fold to 1,500 TEUs products in last four months.

It aims to increase it further to 3,500 TEUs per month over the next 3-6 months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The renewable energy (RE) vertical has experienced exponential growth, with a monthly volume reaching 1,500 TEUs on an ongoing basis, up from 300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November 2024 from the solar industry, marking a significant uptick in RE portfolio TiGreen, it said.

Tiger Logistics has also witnessed a staggering increase in its import business, driven by the rising demand for solar modules from China, with supplies increasing since FY22 to around 97 per cent of polysilicon and 80 per cent of solar modules globally in FY24.

This growth trajectory positions TiGreen on track to generate an estimated additional Rs 100-150 crore annually from its renewable energy logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

