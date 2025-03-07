Controversial Preacher Bajinder Singh Under Probe for Sexual Harassment
Punjab Police are investigating self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh following a complaint of sexual harassment by a 22-year-old woman. Singh, who leads the Church of Glory and Wisdom, is accused of inappropriate behavior. The Punjab State Women Commission and NCW are monitoring the case closely.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh. The 42-year-old pastor is accused of improper conduct following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman filed on February 28.
In response to inquiries about the serious allegations, Kapurthala's Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora confirmed the ongoing investigation, refraining from disclosing further details. Singh, who has previously faced similar accusations, strongly denies the charges, dismissing them as baseless.
Authorities have intensified the probe, even forming a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Meanwhile, the Punjab State Women's Commission has initiated measures to ensure the complainant's safety, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging swift judicial actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Normalcy Restored at KIIT Campus Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Business Leaders Banned from International Travel Amid Democracy Remarks Investigation
Delta Jet Crash Investigation: High Winds and Heroic Actions
Napier Healthcare Solutions Faces Investigation Over Unpaid Salaries
Champion Under Investigation: Claressa Shields Caught in Doping Scandal