Controversial Preacher Bajinder Singh Under Probe for Sexual Harassment

The Punjab Police have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh. The 42-year-old pastor is accused of improper conduct following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman filed on February 28.

In response to inquiries about the serious allegations, Kapurthala's Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora confirmed the ongoing investigation, refraining from disclosing further details. Singh, who has previously faced similar accusations, strongly denies the charges, dismissing them as baseless.

Authorities have intensified the probe, even forming a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Meanwhile, the Punjab State Women's Commission has initiated measures to ensure the complainant's safety, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging swift judicial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)