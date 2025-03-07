Left Menu

Bastar District Wins Rs 3 Crore Award for Educational Excellence

Bastar district in Chhattisgarh has been awarded Rs 3 crore by NITI Aayog for advancements in education, integrating technology, and fostering teacher-student bonds. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the efforts, linking it to the state's commitment to educational improvement. The award reflects the success of strategic and digital innovation in the region.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar awarded Rs 3 cr from NITI Aayog. (Photo/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
Bastar district in Chhattisgarh has been recognized for its remarkable efforts in improving education, earning a Rs 3 crore award from NITI Aayog. The district's achievements include enhanced education quality, innovative tech use, and strong teacher-student interactions, contributing to significant advancements in student engagement and learning outcomes.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed pride over this accolade, highlighting it as evidence of the government's dedication to educational development in the region. The award honors the hard work of school children and reaffirms the state's commitment to fostering an excellent education system, particularly in aspirational districts like Bastar.

Additionally, the NITI Aayog commended Bastar's forward-thinking, tech-driven educational initiatives, which create inclusive learning opportunities. The use of technology and strategic interventions are bridging learning gaps and ensuring quality education access, showcasing how innovative approaches can drive meaningful change in India's education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

