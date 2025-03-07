Bharat Co-operative Bank and Shriram Life Insurance Forge Strategic Partnership

Bharat Co-operative Bank Mumbai Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with M/s. Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd. for offering life insurance products. The official event took place at The Westin Mumbai Garden City on March 1, 2025, where Bharat Bank Chairman Mr. Suryakant Jaya Suvarna inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In attendance were the bank's top executives, including Managing Director & CEO Mr. Vidyanand S. Karkera, and key figures from Shriram Life Insurance. This collaboration adds to Bharat Bank's existing partnerships with several other leading insurance providers.

Addressing recent misinformation about its financial operations, Bharat Bank clarified those claims as false. With over 101 branches and a robust business mix, the bank reassured customers of its stability and regulatory compliance, further cementing its reputation as a trusted institution in the cooperative banking landscape.

