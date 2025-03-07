Premier Energies Expands Solar Horizons with Strategic Investments

Premier Energies, an industry leader in solar energy, is making significant strides in expanding its operational capacity in Telangana. With an existing capacity of 2GW Solar Cell and 4.1 GW Solar Module production, the company continues to strengthen its foothold in the renewable energy sector.

Initially slated for a 4GW facility in Telangana, the company is diversifying its investments geographically and vertically, branching into solar component manufacturing. Strategic plans include further investments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, bolstering their efforts with government support and the 'Make in India' initiative.

Recent expansions have seen Premier Energies secure additional land for future projects and establish a fast-tracked 1GW facility, reflecting robust growth and substantial job creation commitments. The company's strategic relocations aim to optimize logistics and serve broader markets in MP, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

