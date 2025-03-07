Left Menu

Wall Street Stumbles Amid Job Growth Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes opened lower due to weaker job growth data for February. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced declines at the start of trading. Investors were eagerly anticipating remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:08 IST
On Friday, the main indexes on Wall Street faced a downward trend after February's job growth fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 76.0 points, or 0.18%, opening at 42,503.07.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell by 12.5 points and 39.4 points, respectively, as investors focused on upcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

