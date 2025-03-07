Wall Street Stumbles Amid Job Growth Concerns

On Friday, the main indexes on Wall Street faced a downward trend after February's job growth fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 76.0 points, or 0.18%, opening at 42,503.07.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell by 12.5 points and 39.4 points, respectively, as investors focused on upcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

