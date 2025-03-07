Wall Street Stumbles Amid Job Growth Concerns
Wall Street's major indexes opened lower due to weaker job growth data for February. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced declines at the start of trading. Investors were eagerly anticipating remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further economic insights.
On Friday, the main indexes on Wall Street faced a downward trend after February's job growth fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 76.0 points, or 0.18%, opening at 42,503.07.
Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell by 12.5 points and 39.4 points, respectively, as investors focused on upcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
