Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Plan: A Trade Game-Changer?

President Donald Trump will introduce new reciprocal tariffs on April 2, designed to match the tariffs and non-tariff measures that other countries impose on the United States.

In a Friday interview with CNBC, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated that the plan aims to address the imbalance in current trade practices.

Navarro emphasized that the tariff actions will occur at both the industry level and through country-specific investigations, targeting the perceived unfairness in trade.

