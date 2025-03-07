Left Menu

Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Plan: A Trade Game-Changer?

President Trump's new tariffs, set for April 2, aim to mirror each country's imposed tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the U.S. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro detailed this approach, explaining it as a balanced response to current global trade dynamics.

President Donald Trump will introduce new reciprocal tariffs on April 2, designed to match the tariffs and non-tariff measures that other countries impose on the United States.

In a Friday interview with CNBC, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated that the plan aims to address the imbalance in current trade practices.

Navarro emphasized that the tariff actions will occur at both the industry level and through country-specific investigations, targeting the perceived unfairness in trade.

