Delhi Court Grants Bail to Christian Michel James Amidst Safety Concerns

In a significant development in the VVIP chopper deal case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Christian Michel James on Friday. The court directed him to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. Additionally, the court mandated the surrender of his expired passport, urging him to apply for a new one through the British High Commission.

Despite being granted bail by both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, James has expressed concerns about his safety outside jail, stating a preference to remain in custody. Presiding Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal laid out specific conditions for his release, aligning with the orders of higher courts.

James is now required to mark his attendance at the CBI office bi-weekly and provide his contact details. The court also imposed restrictions against tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, and discussing the case publicly. The CBI is tasked to inform relevant authorities of his bail, highlighting the stringent measures in place.

