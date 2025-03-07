Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Christian Michel James Amidst Safety Concerns

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Christian Michel James, an accused in the VVIP chopper deal case, requiring a Rs 5 lakh bond. Amidst concerns for his safety, James expressed a preference to stay in custody. The court imposed several conditions, including surrendering his expired passport for renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:26 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Christian Michel James Amidst Safety Concerns
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the VVIP chopper deal case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Christian Michel James on Friday. The court directed him to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. Additionally, the court mandated the surrender of his expired passport, urging him to apply for a new one through the British High Commission.

Despite being granted bail by both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, James has expressed concerns about his safety outside jail, stating a preference to remain in custody. Presiding Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal laid out specific conditions for his release, aligning with the orders of higher courts.

James is now required to mark his attendance at the CBI office bi-weekly and provide his contact details. The court also imposed restrictions against tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, and discussing the case publicly. The CBI is tasked to inform relevant authorities of his bail, highlighting the stringent measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025