PM Modi Calls for Action Against Obesity: A 10% Oil Reduction Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the growing obesity challenge in India, urging citizens to reduce their cooking oil intake by 10 percent each month. In his address, Modi highlighted lifestyle diseases as a looming threat, referencing a report predicting around 440 million Indians will grapple with obesity by 2050.

The Prime Minister emphasized the potential health crises, warning that obesity could turn life-threatening, affecting one in every three Indians. Modi called for proactive measures, such as trimming cooking oil consumption and integrating daily physical activities, like walking, to curb the obesity epidemic.

Previously, on February 23, during the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio session, Modi spotlighted the doubling obesity rates in recent years, particularly alarmed by growing cases among children. He tapped significant public figures, via his social media, to champion the cause, urging influencers like Anand Mahindra, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others to join the fight against obesity by advocating reduced oil use.

(With inputs from agencies.)