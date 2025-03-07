Wall Street Woes: Economic Concerns Weigh on Markets
Wall Street's key indexes fell on Friday after initial gains, as a jobs report failed to alleviate economic slowdown concerns. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw notable declines, driven by drops in cyclical stocks and larger megacaps like Meta and Amazon. Continued trade policy uncertainty further impacted investor sentiment.
Wall Street's primary indexes retreated on Friday, surrendering early gains as cyclical stocks led the decline following a crucial U.S. jobs report.
By late morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite registered significant losses. Banks and consumer discretionary stocks suffered substantial declines, weighing heavily on investor confidence.
Despite a February uptick in job growth, a rise in unemployment to 4.1% stoked fears about economic stability. As the Federal Reserve chair prepares to address these issues, market volatility remains elevated, compounded by trade policy tensions.
