Wall Street Woes: Economic Concerns Weigh on Markets

Wall Street's primary indexes retreated on Friday, surrendering early gains as cyclical stocks led the decline following a crucial U.S. jobs report.

By late morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite registered significant losses. Banks and consumer discretionary stocks suffered substantial declines, weighing heavily on investor confidence.

Despite a February uptick in job growth, a rise in unemployment to 4.1% stoked fears about economic stability. As the Federal Reserve chair prepares to address these issues, market volatility remains elevated, compounded by trade policy tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)