Market Turbulence as Trade Policy Uncertainty Looms

Friday's trading saw British stocks ending on a mostly lower note, feeling the weight of U.S. trade policy uncertainties. Despite gains in oil and gas shares, apprehension regarding the global economic impact was evident in market movements.

The FTSE 100, a blue-chip index, ended flat but suffered a 1.4% weekly decline, marking its biggest drop for the year so far. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%, registering its third consecutive weekly decline.

Investor anxiety was stirred by President Donald Trump's reversal on tariffs imposed earlier in the week, retreating only days later for Canada and Mexico. This volatility was mirrored in bond markets, which eased after Germany unveiled plans for increased fiscal spending. In the UK, oil and gas sector gains were notable, driven by potential OPEC+ output changes suggested by Russia.

Significant market shifts included a 5% fall in Schroders shares, countering the previous day's gains due to announced cost-cutting measures, and a 6.8% drop in Burberry shares as tariff concerns affected the luxury sector. Just Group suffered a nearly 10% slump owing to missed profit and asset value forecasts.

