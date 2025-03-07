PM Modi's Food Security Drive: A Symbol of Unity in Diversity

In Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the free distribution of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for over two lakh beneficiaries. Part of the Surat District Food Security Satisfaction Campaign, this initiative underscores a commitment to ensuring food security for the deprived and poor sections of society.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Modi distributed grain kits as a symbolic gesture of the PMGKAY benefits. The event aimed to strengthen food and nutritional security for underprivileged families, reinforcing the government's dedication to social welfare and proactive governance.

Modi highlighted the scheme's immense impact during the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuation in the post-pandemic era. Praising Surat's approach, he urged other districts to follow suit, ensuring no individual goes hungry. The extension of PMGKAY for another five years demonstrates the central government's commitment to eliminating hunger and malnutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)