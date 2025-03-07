Left Menu

PM Modi's Food Security Drive: A Symbol of Unity in Diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the free benefit distribution under PMGKAY in Surat, emphasizing the importance of food security for the underprivileged. Lauding the efforts of Surat's administration, he highlighted inclusivity, transparency, and the significant impact of the initiative on millions of families across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:56 IST
PM Modi's Food Security Drive: A Symbol of Unity in Diversity
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates free benefit distribution programme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the free distribution of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for over two lakh beneficiaries. Part of the Surat District Food Security Satisfaction Campaign, this initiative underscores a commitment to ensuring food security for the deprived and poor sections of society.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Modi distributed grain kits as a symbolic gesture of the PMGKAY benefits. The event aimed to strengthen food and nutritional security for underprivileged families, reinforcing the government's dedication to social welfare and proactive governance.

Modi highlighted the scheme's immense impact during the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuation in the post-pandemic era. Praising Surat's approach, he urged other districts to follow suit, ensuring no individual goes hungry. The extension of PMGKAY for another five years demonstrates the central government's commitment to eliminating hunger and malnutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025