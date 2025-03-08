Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Tribute to Women: A Vision for Gender Equity

Billionaire Gautam Adani, on International Women's Day, shared a heartfelt message advocating for gender equity. Emphasizing the crucial role of women in leadership, he urged society to view gender equity as a human imperative. He also shared personal stories about the influential women in his life, highlighting their invaluable contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:30 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, billionaire Gautam Adani expressed a deep-seated commitment to promoting gender equity. In a heartfelt post, Adani urged leaders to view women's leadership as essential and not merely welcomed, emphasizing its importance as a human imperative.

Adani reflected on the influential women in his life, from his mother to the women in the Adani Foundation, who have shaped his understanding of gender equity. He highlighted their strength and perseverance, calling for broader societal changes to ensure women's talents and insights are recognized.

Adani's vision extends beyond personal reflection. Through the Adani Foundation, initiatives in education and sustainable livelihoods aim to empower women in India. With projects like 'Lakhpati Didis,' Adani celebrates women's financial independence and works towards a gender-inclusive society where women's contributions are valued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

