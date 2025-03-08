Gautam Adani's Tribute to Women: A Vision for Gender Equity
Billionaire Gautam Adani, on International Women's Day, shared a heartfelt message advocating for gender equity. Emphasizing the crucial role of women in leadership, he urged society to view gender equity as a human imperative. He also shared personal stories about the influential women in his life, highlighting their invaluable contributions.
- Country:
- India
On International Women's Day, billionaire Gautam Adani expressed a deep-seated commitment to promoting gender equity. In a heartfelt post, Adani urged leaders to view women's leadership as essential and not merely welcomed, emphasizing its importance as a human imperative.
Adani reflected on the influential women in his life, from his mother to the women in the Adani Foundation, who have shaped his understanding of gender equity. He highlighted their strength and perseverance, calling for broader societal changes to ensure women's talents and insights are recognized.
Adani's vision extends beyond personal reflection. Through the Adani Foundation, initiatives in education and sustainable livelihoods aim to empower women in India. With projects like 'Lakhpati Didis,' Adani celebrates women's financial independence and works towards a gender-inclusive society where women's contributions are valued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.
Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Tribute to 'Lakhpati Didis'
Empowering Women: Adani Foundation's Lakhpati Didis Initiative
'Beti-Beta ek saman, still a far cry': Mridula Pradhan, chairperson of Vikas Foundation Trust on women empowerment