Tensions Rise as Ahmadis Face Arrest Amid Sectarian Pressure

Six members of the Ahmadiyya community have been detained by police following threats from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a politico-religious group. The arrests occurred after TLP activists attempted to block Ahmadis from performing their Friday prayers in Surjani Town, Karachi.

The Ahmadiyya community, with around 500,000 members in Pakistan, was constitutionally declared non-Muslim in 1974, and has since faced frequent persecution, particularly in Punjab. TLP demands included the arrest of the community's leaders and the sealing of their place of worship, citing pressure to prevent religious rituals.

In light of these events, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has highlighted a disturbing trend of mob attacks against religious minorities. Their recent report also notes the arbitrary detention of Ahmadis and incidents of desecration against their community places.

(With inputs from agencies.)