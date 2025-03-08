Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ahmadis Face Arrest Amid Sectarian Pressure

Six Ahmadis were arrested after threats from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). This minority group, declared non-Muslim in 1974, faces persecution in Pakistan. TLP activists gathered at their worship place in Karachi, demanding arrests and closures. Human Rights Commission reports increased attacks on religious minorities, including Ahmadis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:57 IST
Tensions Rise as Ahmadis Face Arrest Amid Sectarian Pressure
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six members of the Ahmadiyya community have been detained by police following threats from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a politico-religious group. The arrests occurred after TLP activists attempted to block Ahmadis from performing their Friday prayers in Surjani Town, Karachi.

The Ahmadiyya community, with around 500,000 members in Pakistan, was constitutionally declared non-Muslim in 1974, and has since faced frequent persecution, particularly in Punjab. TLP demands included the arrest of the community's leaders and the sealing of their place of worship, citing pressure to prevent religious rituals.

In light of these events, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has highlighted a disturbing trend of mob attacks against religious minorities. Their recent report also notes the arbitrary detention of Ahmadis and incidents of desecration against their community places.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025