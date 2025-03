BL Agro Launches Futuristic Dairy and Breeding Centre in Bareilly

Renowned FMCG company BL Agro has commenced operations at a cutting-edge cattle breeding and dairy centre in Bareilly, marking an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This Centre of Excellence for Cow Breeding and Dairy Technology is part of BL Khamdhenu and was inaugurated by Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan.

The initiative, named 'Satat Kamdhenu', is a significant stride towards integrating circular practices in the dairy sector. As part of its inauguration, BL Agro introduced BL Kamdhenu Farms, initially housing 5,000 indigenous cows with plans to expand to 10,000 under its Satat Kamdhenu initiative.

The project intends to foster a sustainable economy by reducing agri-waste and benefitting local farmers. Advanced breeding technologies and facilities for compressed biogas production underpin this model. BL Agro also announced its new subsidiary, Leads Agri Genetics, aimed at enhancing animal genetics and plant breeding to lower methane emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)