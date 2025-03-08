Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Financial Woes Lead to Triple Suicide in Surat

A tragic incident unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, where Harsh Sasangia and his parents allegedly committed suicide over financial issues. The family consumed poison and died in their flat due to mounting pressure from a loan. A suicide note revealed their despair caused by debt and default to creditors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST
Family Tragedy: Financial Woes Lead to Triple Suicide in Surat
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Surat, Gujarat, where a 30-year-old man and his parents allegedly took their own lives due to financial distress, as confirmed by police.

Harsh Sasangia, along with his parents Bharatbhai and Vanitaben, reportedly consumed poison late Friday night in their Amroli residence. They had been under intense financial strain, unable to repay a loan on their flat.

Despite having an eager buyer who paid Rs 1 lakh as an advance for their property, issues arose when the loan forced the buyer to retract his offer, demanding his money back. A nearby resident, alerted after the incident, rushed the family to the hospital where they were declared dead. A suicide note was found, explaining the situation to be a result of overwhelming debt and inability to appease creditors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025