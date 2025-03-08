Family Tragedy: Financial Woes Lead to Triple Suicide in Surat

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Surat, Gujarat, where a 30-year-old man and his parents allegedly took their own lives due to financial distress, as confirmed by police.

Harsh Sasangia, along with his parents Bharatbhai and Vanitaben, reportedly consumed poison late Friday night in their Amroli residence. They had been under intense financial strain, unable to repay a loan on their flat.

Despite having an eager buyer who paid Rs 1 lakh as an advance for their property, issues arose when the loan forced the buyer to retract his offer, demanding his money back. A nearby resident, alerted after the incident, rushed the family to the hospital where they were declared dead. A suicide note was found, explaining the situation to be a result of overwhelming debt and inability to appease creditors.

(With inputs from agencies.)