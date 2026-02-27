Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute: Advocate Beaten to Death in Bansgaon

Agnivesh Singh, a 42-year-old advocate, was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Bansgaon Nagar Panchayat. The dispute involved drainage water being directed onto his land, leading to a fatal assault. Police are investigating the incident, with key suspects identified and a case registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:05 IST
Tragic Land Dispute: Advocate Beaten to Death in Bansgaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 42-year-old advocate named Agnivesh Singh was allegedly beaten to death following a land dispute in Bansgaon Nagar Panchayat on Friday morning. The violent altercation erupted over an argument about drainage water being directed onto Singh's property.

According to reports from local police, the incident occurred at about 9.30 am. Construction work related to a drainage system was underway when Agnivesh confronted several individuals, identified as Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Singh, and his mother, who were allegedly trying to lay a pipe through his land.

A scuffle broke out resulting in Agnivesh sustaining severe injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. The police have registered a case and are closely investigating the incident while conducting a post-mortem examination of the body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vayu Shakti: Showcasing IAF's Precision and Power

Vayu Shakti: Showcasing IAF's Precision and Power

 India
2
Eskom Slashes Electricity Tariffs to Save Jobs

Eskom Slashes Electricity Tariffs to Save Jobs

 Global
3
Tragic Three: Mother and Daughter's Fatal Decision

Tragic Three: Mother and Daughter's Fatal Decision

 India
4
UK Deliberates $1.35 Billion Helicopter Contract Amid Uncertain Defence Spending

UK Deliberates $1.35 Billion Helicopter Contract Amid Uncertain Defence Spen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026