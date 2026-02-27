Tragic Land Dispute: Advocate Beaten to Death in Bansgaon

In a tragic turn of events, a 42-year-old advocate named Agnivesh Singh was allegedly beaten to death following a land dispute in Bansgaon Nagar Panchayat on Friday morning. The violent altercation erupted over an argument about drainage water being directed onto Singh's property.

According to reports from local police, the incident occurred at about 9.30 am. Construction work related to a drainage system was underway when Agnivesh confronted several individuals, identified as Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Singh, and his mother, who were allegedly trying to lay a pipe through his land.

A scuffle broke out resulting in Agnivesh sustaining severe injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. The police have registered a case and are closely investigating the incident while conducting a post-mortem examination of the body.

