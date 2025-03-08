Hidden Camera Scandal at Women's Hostel Sparks Outrage

A covert camera concealed within a mobile charger has been discovered at a private women's hostel in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district, Telangana, causing outrage among the residents. Authorities have detained the hostel's owner, identified as B Maheshwar, and have commenced a thorough investigation.

The shocking revelation emerged when a young woman residing in Villa No 75 of the hostel stumbled upon the hidden device. She quickly informed her fellow hostel mates, who then reported the matter to the police. Police responded promptly, confiscating the device and a collection of storage chips now undergoing forensic analysis.

The incident casts a shadow of suspicion over B Maheshwar's hostel management, as law enforcement examines the case for potential privacy and security violations. A case has been filed under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, addressing privacy violations.

Inspector of Ameenpur Police assured, "We are meticulously examining the evidence and pursuing a comprehensive investigation." The episode has ignited widespread concern over the safety of women in hostels, urging calls for enhanced regulatory oversight and security measures to avert such privacy infringements.

Further information is anticipated as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)