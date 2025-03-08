Tragedy in Kerala: Man Dies After Swallowing MDMA to Evade Police
A 28-year-old man in Kerala's Kozhikode district died after ingesting a packet of MDMA while attempting to evade police. Identified as Shanid, he refused life-saving surgery after doctors found drug packets in his stomach. The case has raised concerns about drug trafficking in the region.
A 28-year-old man in Kerala's Kozhikode district died on Saturday after swallowing a packet of MDMA in an attempt to evade arrest, authorities reported. The individual, Shanid, was a resident of Maikavu near Thamarassery.
Police, acting on a tip-off, discovered Shanid allegedly engaging in drug use on Friday. In a bid to avoid capture, he ingested a packet of MDMA and confessed to the act upon confrontation. Shanid was initially taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital before being transferred to Kozhikode Medical College, where medical personnel identified plastic packets within his stomach, necessitating major surgery.
Kozhikode Rural SP stated that Shanid refused the recommended surgery, and his father also declined consent when contacted. Subsequently, Shanid succumbed at 11 am on Saturday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Authorities have filed a case against him for drug trafficking as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
