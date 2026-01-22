Left Menu

Haryana relaxes age criteria for police constable exam, unveils education initiatives

Haryana grants a three-year age relaxation for its police constable recruitment exam. The state also launches initiatives to enhance education through evaluation and collaboration, promoting skills and innovation. These measures aim to support youth and align academia with societal needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:00 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Haryana Government on Thursday announced a three-year age relaxation for candidates appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the police constable recruitment drive. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the youth, highlighting its goal to rectify previous examination-related setbacks.

The Chief Minister noted that the decision was made in response to demands from young applicants who faced challenges during the 2022 CET examination due to age restrictions. Saini expressed the government's dedication to addressing the concerns of eligible students, ensuring that they receive fair opportunities.

In addition to the age relaxation, Haryana has launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, aimed at improving the National Education Policy's implementation through continuous assessment. As part of the 'Gyan Setu' initiative, the state has signed new partnerships with academic institutions to boost research and align with broader governance goals, underscoring the critical role of education in Haryana's development.

