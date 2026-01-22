Punjab Police Strike Back: Operation Prahaar's Impact on Gangster Network

In a sweeping 72-hour operation dubbed 'Operation Prahaar,' Punjab Police arrested more than 3,200 individuals as part of an extensive crackdown on gangsters in the region. State police chief Gaurav Yadav announced that the campaign is set to continue until the state is thoroughly free of organized crime.

According to Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, the operation involved over 2,000 police teams, comprised of 12,000 personnel, strategically deployed across Punjab. These teams conducted raids on locations associated with 60 foreign-based gangsters, resulting in the arrest of 3,256 suspects out of 4,871 individuals rounded up.

The operation yielded significant seizures, including 69 weapons, 6.5 kg of heroin, and substantial quantities of other drugs and cash. Shukla emphasized that the intelligence-driven operation significantly disrupted the logistics, financial, and communication networks sustaining the gangster activities. Citizens are encouraged to provide anonymous tips on criminal activities, with rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh for helpful information.

(With inputs from agencies.)