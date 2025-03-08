Empowering Women: Haryana's Path to Gender Equality and Growth

In a significant address at the Mahila Samman Samaroh on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the indispensable role women play in societal progress. Speaking on International Women's Day in Panchkula, Saini asserted that women's advancement directly contributes to family prosperity, societal strength, and national growth.

The CM expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Developed India by 2047, attributing the potential success largely to the contributions of women. The event saw the presence of key figures including Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry, and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao, reflecting broad governmental support for gender initiatives.

Announcing new initiatives for women, Saini declared increased annual leave for women employees in Haryana, alongside interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for dairy units. He unveiled three pivotal portals aimed at enhancing welfare services and emphasized gender equality as an essential societal duty. The event underscored continued governmental efforts to ensure a safe, empowering environment for women and girls.

