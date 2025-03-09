Left Menu

Maduro's Response to U.S. Sanctions Impacting Venezuelan Migrant Flights

President Nicolas Maduro addresses the disruption of flights for returning Venezuelan migrants from the U.S., attributing it to the recent revocation of Chevron's license by the Trump administration. Maduro attributes this move to failed progress on electoral reforms and migration issues, while criticizing U.S. sanctions as an 'economic war.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 05:26 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Saturday that the planned flights for repatriating Venezuelan migrants from the United States have been disrupted. He cited the 'unexplained, tremendous commotion' following the U.S. government's cancellation of Chevron's operating license in Venezuela.

In his speech, Maduro expressed his desire for Chevron to continue operations in Venezuela, directly linking its departure to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision. The revocation came in response to what the U.S. administration described as insufficient progress on electoral reforms and issues related to migrant returns. Maduro noted that communication between the countries has been severely affected.

Maduro, along with his government, has strongly opposed U.S. sanctions, viewing them as illegitimate acts of 'economic warfare' aimed at weakening Venezuela. Despite these sanctions, the government has lauded the nation's resilience but has historically pointed to them as a source of ongoing economic difficulties and shortages.

