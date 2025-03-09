Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Saturday that the planned flights for repatriating Venezuelan migrants from the United States have been disrupted. He cited the 'unexplained, tremendous commotion' following the U.S. government's cancellation of Chevron's operating license in Venezuela.

In his speech, Maduro expressed his desire for Chevron to continue operations in Venezuela, directly linking its departure to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision. The revocation came in response to what the U.S. administration described as insufficient progress on electoral reforms and issues related to migrant returns. Maduro noted that communication between the countries has been severely affected.

Maduro, along with his government, has strongly opposed U.S. sanctions, viewing them as illegitimate acts of 'economic warfare' aimed at weakening Venezuela. Despite these sanctions, the government has lauded the nation's resilience but has historically pointed to them as a source of ongoing economic difficulties and shortages.

