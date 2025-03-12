Left Menu

Iraq's Energy Struggle: Balancing Dependence on Iranian Gas with US Pressure

The Iraqi Prime Minister's adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, confirmed that while the U.S. has not revoked Iraq's waiver for importing Iranian gas, the exemption for imported power has been canceled. With 43% of Iraq's electricity reliant on Iranian gas, the U.S. encourages Iraq to explore other energy sources.

Iraqi Prime Minister's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, revealed on local television that the U.S. waiver for importing Iranian gas remains in effect, though the exemption for imported power has been canceled.

Alaaeldin detailed the heavy reliance of Iraqi power plants on Iranian gas, accounting for 43% of the nation's electricity production.

He noted U.S. efforts to urge Iraq to diversify its energy sources, with calls to explore alternatives beyond its eastern neighbor.

