Iraq's Energy Struggle: Balancing Dependence on Iranian Gas with US Pressure
The Iraqi Prime Minister's adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, confirmed that while the U.S. has not revoked Iraq's waiver for importing Iranian gas, the exemption for imported power has been canceled. With 43% of Iraq's electricity reliant on Iranian gas, the U.S. encourages Iraq to explore other energy sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:54 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iraqi Prime Minister's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, revealed on local television that the U.S. waiver for importing Iranian gas remains in effect, though the exemption for imported power has been canceled.
Alaaeldin detailed the heavy reliance of Iraqi power plants on Iranian gas, accounting for 43% of the nation's electricity production.
He noted U.S. efforts to urge Iraq to diversify its energy sources, with calls to explore alternatives beyond its eastern neighbor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- energy
- gas
- Iran
- US waiver
- electricity
- import
- diversify
- Farhad Alaaeldin
- foreign affairs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Gold Import Plunge: A 20-Year Record Low
Mission 300: Accelerating Electricity Access for 300 Million in Sub-Saharan Africa
Call for Lower Import Duty on Spirits in India-UK Trade Deal
Electricity Department Scandal: Bribery, Molestation, and Vandalism Unveiled
Power Shift: U.S. Dismantles Africa Electricity Initiative