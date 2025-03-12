Iraq's Energy Struggle: Balancing Dependence on Iranian Gas with US Pressure

Iraqi Prime Minister's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, revealed on local television that the U.S. waiver for importing Iranian gas remains in effect, though the exemption for imported power has been canceled.

Alaaeldin detailed the heavy reliance of Iraqi power plants on Iranian gas, accounting for 43% of the nation's electricity production.

He noted U.S. efforts to urge Iraq to diversify its energy sources, with calls to explore alternatives beyond its eastern neighbor.

