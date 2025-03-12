Tariff Tensions: Trump Sparks Global Trade Dispute

President Donald Trump's recent decision to increase tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports has ignited a global trade dispute. The move, which aims to protect American industry, has been met with swift backlash from the European Commission and close allies such as Canada, Britain, and Australia.

The European Union announced its intention to impose counter tariffs on billions worth of U.S. goods starting next month, while other nations mull their own responses. Economic leaders, such as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, warn that escalating trade tensions could harm global economic growth, with consumers ultimately bearing the cost.

As tensions rise, President Trump's actions continue to ripple through international markets, affecting trade policies and alliances. The situation remains fluid, with Canadian officials planning discussions in Washington to address the ongoing standoff, amid concerns over potential impacts on interconnected economies around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)