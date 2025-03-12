Kerala's Commitment: Preserving Paddy Lands for Future Security

In a decisive move to ensure both food security and groundwater preservation, the Kerala government has declared its intent to protect paddy lands at any cost.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, addressing the state assembly, emphasized the critical role of paddy fields in environmental sustainability, highlighting their capacity to recharge groundwater tables significantly.

Reaffirming the provisions of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act of 2008, Prasad stated there would be no allowances for converting these vital lands for any other use.

