Kerala's Commitment: Preserving Paddy Lands for Future Security

The Kerala government, led by Agriculture Minister P Prasad, has announced its unwavering commitment to protect paddy lands from conversion, citing their crucial role in food security and groundwater recharge. The 2008 Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act underpins this effort to safeguard these vital resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:08 IST
In a decisive move to ensure both food security and groundwater preservation, the Kerala government has declared its intent to protect paddy lands at any cost.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, addressing the state assembly, emphasized the critical role of paddy fields in environmental sustainability, highlighting their capacity to recharge groundwater tables significantly.

Reaffirming the provisions of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act of 2008, Prasad stated there would be no allowances for converting these vital lands for any other use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

