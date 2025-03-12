Left Menu

Kanimozhi Slams Sitharaman's Allegations: 'What Hypocrisy?'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly belittling Tamil Nadu's state efforts and misrepresenting central funds as charitable contributions. Kanimozhi countered, pointing to the fiscal imbalance where Tamil Nadu receives less financial return despite its significant tax contributions.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi has launched a scathing attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing her of insulting the Tamil populace and undermining the state government's initiatives. Kanimozhi expressed her disbelief over Sitharaman's remarks, labeling them as hypocritical.

In her statement, Kanimozhi took issue with Sitharaman's suggestion that financial allocations to Tamil Nadu resemble acts of charity. She argued that the state has yet to receive its fair share of funds, emphasizing that these allocations are rightful returns on Tamil Nadu's tax contributions.

Kanimozhi highlighted the fiscal disparity faced by Tamil Nadu, claiming it receives a disproportionate share of funds compared to other states despite its substantial tax contributions. Her comments followed Sitharaman's criticism of the DMK's stance on the three-language policy, which she claimed caused a political mess in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

