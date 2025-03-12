Left Menu

Southern States Rally Against Delimitation and National Policies

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and DMK MP Kanimozhi oppose the delimitation process and National Education Policy, accusing the central government of exploiting southern states for political gain. They criticize the Union Government's treatment and policies, citing an imbalanced approach towards northern and southern states.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has taken a firm stance against the ongoing delimitation process, expressing concerns that it will significantly diminish Karnataka's representation in the Parliament. Kharge voiced that this process was strategically designed to dilute southern states' influence in the national political arena.

Apart from delimitation, Kharge has criticized the National Education Policy (NEP) and University Grants Commission guidelines, terming them unfavorable for Karnataka and other southern states. He stated that these central policies do not resonate with regional educational needs and objectives.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi has accused the Union Government of routinely disrespecting Tamil Nadu, claiming systemic discrimination against the state. She alleged that financial allocations to Tamil Nadu are contingent on compliance with the NEP and three-language policy. Southern states assert these conditions are political leverage rather than beneficial governance.

