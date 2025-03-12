Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Holi with Development Announcements in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the Holi Milan program arranged by the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, marking a festive moment with significant development announcements. The CM inaugurated an e-fund website to ensure transparency in the financial operations of the corporation.

Emphasizing the spirit of Holi, Dhami urged the public to uphold cultural unity and legacy. He highlighted efforts by the government and the municipal corporation to improve public amenities and cleanliness in Dehradun, including the construction of parks and waste management improvements.

Throughout the event, Dhami highlighted crucial policy initiatives, such as the passing of stringent land laws and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code aimed at empowering women in Uttarakhand. He also noted job creation milestones, providing over 20,000 jobs since July 2021. (ANI)

