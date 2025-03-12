Left Menu

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Holi with Development Announcements in Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a Holi Milan event in Dehradun, emphasizing cultural unity and announcing developments. He introduced an e-fund website for financial transparency and reviewed park improvement projects. He also highlighted Dehradun's cleanliness efforts, Uttarakhand's land law, the Uniform Civil Code, and job creation initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in Holi Milan Samaroh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the Holi Milan program arranged by the Municipal Corporation Dehradun, marking a festive moment with significant development announcements. The CM inaugurated an e-fund website to ensure transparency in the financial operations of the corporation.

Emphasizing the spirit of Holi, Dhami urged the public to uphold cultural unity and legacy. He highlighted efforts by the government and the municipal corporation to improve public amenities and cleanliness in Dehradun, including the construction of parks and waste management improvements.

Throughout the event, Dhami highlighted crucial policy initiatives, such as the passing of stringent land laws and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code aimed at empowering women in Uttarakhand. He also noted job creation milestones, providing over 20,000 jobs since July 2021. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

