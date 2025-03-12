Raj Rani Malhotra's Mayoral Triumph Sparks Haryana's Triple-Engine Momentum
BJP's Raj Rani Malhotra wins Gurugram's mayoral election, organizing a roadshow to celebrate. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hails the victory as an endorsement of the triple-engine government, crucial for PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision amid ongoing local body election vote counts across Haryana.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, BJP leader Raj Rani Malhotra secured a decisive victory in the mayoral race in Gurugram, Haryana, celebrated with a vibrant roadshow, capturing the support of enthusiastic followers.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude towards the citizens of Haryana, emphasizing that the election results reinforced the triple-engine government's role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat.'
Vote counting for Haryana's local municipal elections is in progress, with significant activity in districts like Gurugram and Karnal, following the March 2 polling for key roles across seven municipal corporations and additional local councils.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovate with GoIStats: A Data Visualization Hackathon for Viksit Bharat
India's Space Economy Set to Grow Fivefold, Strengthening Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
Creating a Favorable Investment Climate: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat
Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' Vision
A Vision for Viksit Bharat: Fast-Tracking Agricultural Prosperity