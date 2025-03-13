Left Menu

India's First LFP Cathode Giga-Factory: A New Era in Clean Energy

Altmin Private Limited announced the foundation of India’s first Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode giga-factory, marking a significant step in the nation's clean energy journey. The facility aims at boosting India's self-reliance in battery material manufacturing and creating a robust domestic supply chain to foster a green energy transition.

India is set to make strides in clean energy as Altmin Private Limited announced the establishment of the nation's first Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode giga-factory. This was marked with a foundation-stone laying ceremony in Divitipally, aimed at bolstering self-reliance in battery materials manufacturing.

With an impressive initial capacity of 8 GWh, the ₹750 crore project is projected to expand to 100,000 MTPA by 2030. This 20-acre plant will not only supply pivotal battery materials for India's energy storage and electric vehicle sectors but also secure the battery supply chain through partnerships with South American mines.

Altmin is committed to creating a seamless energy ecosystem, with Founder Maurya Sunkavalli emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge research labs. The facility promises to be a catalyst in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering local employment and innovation in battery technology development.

