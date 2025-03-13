BJP's Cultural Outreach: Bihar Day Celebrations as Election Strategy

In a strategic move to sway voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is capitalizing on Bihar Day celebrations. The party plans to use this platform to engage with the electorate by organizing a series of events that highlight Bihari pride and cultural heritage.

As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Sneha Milan' initiatives, the BJP will host events nationwide from March 22 to March 30. These activities are designed to connect with Bihari expatriates, honor their contributions, and celebrate with cultural performances and traditional cuisine.

The week-long celebrations will also focus on discussing the NDA government's achievements and seek support from the Bihari diaspora. Exhibitions will display key developmental projects in Bihar, emphasizing the state's progress under the current governance. The outreach campaign will be bolstered by extensive social media engagement.

