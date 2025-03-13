Punjab Readies for Budget Revelation 2025-26
The Punjab Budget for the financial year 2025-26 is set to be presented on March 26, as announced by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The Budget Session will run from March 21 to March 28 in the Vidhan Sabha, following discussions initiated by the governor's address.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated Punjab Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be unveiled on March 26, confirmed Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. This significant announcement was made post a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The state of Punjab gears up for a comprehensive Budget Session, slated to run from March 21 to March 28 in the Vidhan Sabha. The session will commence with the governor's address, setting the stage for subsequent budget discussions.
Mark your calendars as March 26 emerges as a pivotal date for Punjab's fiscal future, promising extensive deliberations on economic priorities and goals for the upcoming financial year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Protests Portrait Removal in Delhi Chief Minister's Office
G20 Finance Ministers Reinforce Commitment Against Protectionism
Chief Minister Dhami Launches Sweeping Reforms Across Uttarakhand
Austria Forms Coalition with Historic Left-Wing Finance Minister
Shah Leads Crackdown on Illegal Entry Networks Post-Delhi Chief Minister Meeting