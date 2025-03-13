Punjab Readies for Budget Revelation 2025-26

The much-anticipated Punjab Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be unveiled on March 26, confirmed Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. This significant announcement was made post a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The state of Punjab gears up for a comprehensive Budget Session, slated to run from March 21 to March 28 in the Vidhan Sabha. The session will commence with the governor's address, setting the stage for subsequent budget discussions.

Mark your calendars as March 26 emerges as a pivotal date for Punjab's fiscal future, promising extensive deliberations on economic priorities and goals for the upcoming financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)