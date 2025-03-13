Left Menu

Datta Power Infra Joins Forces with SJVN for Landmark Wind Energy Project

Datta Power Infra and SJVN have signed an agreement for a 70 MW wind energy project. This is part of SJVN's WIND-1 initiative to develop 600 MW of wind power across India. The venture signifies a step forward in India's renewable energy goals with Datta Power Infra providing comprehensive project development.

  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering India's renewable energy landscape, Datta Power Infra announced on Thursday its collaboration with state-owned SJVN to establish a 70 MW wind energy project. This development forms a part of SJVN's ambitious WIND-1 initiative aimed at creating 600 MW of wind power capacity interconnected via the state's transmission system.

Varchasvi Gagal, the Managing Director & CEO of Datta Power Infra, highlighted the importance of the project, calling it a landmark in the country's renewable journey. This partnership is located across multiple Indian states and underscores Datta Power Infra's commitment to comprehensive renewable energy solutions.

Datta Power Infra is dedicated to end-to-end renewable energy development, emphasizing building transmission infrastructures and undertaking engineering and construction needs. With this project, the company further consolidates its national presence, targeting states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

