When Gazprom, Russia's significant state-controlled natural gas company, celebrated the opening of its stunning building in St. Petersburg, it symbolized a promising future tied to European sales. Fast forward over a decade and this opulence now marks Gazprom's decline, heavily influenced by international sanctions.

Gazprom faces an identity crisis as its once-profitable export arm dwindles. European markets, crucial for Gazprom's revenues, collapsed following conflict-linked sanctions. The company is now forced to rethink strategies, which include selling luxury assets and shifting focus to internal markets. The closure of such high-end offices has not been publicly acknowledged before now.

Future prospects appear grim as Gazprom confronts decreased market capitalization and strained European relations. Attempts to pivot towards China face numerous hurdles, including limited pipeline capacity and price disputes. The company's reduced European footprint suggests dwindling influence on the global stage, with domestic commitments now a priority.

