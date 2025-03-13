Qatar's Strategic Gas Initiative: Aiding Syria's Energy Needs
Qatar, with U.S. approval, will supply Syria with natural gas via Jordan to alleviate electricity shortages. The initiative supports Syria's new governance and highlights strategic geopolitical alliances involving Qatar, Jordan, and the U.S. However, challenges remain due to Syria's damaged grid and potential sanctions hurdles.
Qatar is making a significant geopolitical move by supplying natural gas to Syria through Jordan, a decision that carries the nod of approval from the U.S. government. It represents Qatar's most tangible support yet for Syria's new administration post-Bashar al-Assad.
The gas agreement, facilitated by Qatar's development fund, aims to boost electricity supply in Syria, addressing severe shortages. The arrangement will channel gas through the Arab Gas Pipeline, enhancing output at the Deir Ali power plant, initially by 400 megawatts daily.
While the initiative underscores Qatar's role in Middle Eastern politics, Syria faces challenges in upgrading its electricity infrastructure to capitalize on the new energy supply, coupled with navigating the implications of U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
