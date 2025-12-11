Left Menu

U.S. Enforces New Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil

The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and six companies involved in shipping Venezuela's oil. These measures were introduced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following President Trump's announcement of the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States government has tightened its economic grip on Venezuela by imposing fresh sanctions against three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, alongside six companies involved in oil shipping.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to formally announce these sanctions, representatives from the U.S. administration reported.

On the previous day, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had confiscated an oil tanker, under existing sanctions, near Venezuelan waters, escalating the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

