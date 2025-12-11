U.S. Enforces New Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil

The United States government has tightened its economic grip on Venezuela by imposing fresh sanctions against three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, alongside six companies involved in oil shipping.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to formally announce these sanctions, representatives from the U.S. administration reported.

On the previous day, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had confiscated an oil tanker, under existing sanctions, near Venezuelan waters, escalating the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)