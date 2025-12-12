US Tightens Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions with Venezuela

The United States has ramped up its pressure campaign against Venezuela by imposing new sanctions targeting key individuals associated with the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. Among those affected by the latest sanctions are three of Maduro's nephews, as well as a prominent Panamanian businessman.

On Thursday, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control detailed the sanctions list, marking a strategic move to limit access to US-held assets for those implicated. The sanctions not only aim to freeze financial assets but also restrict any American citizens and companies from engaging in business dealings with them.

This development comes amid a wider US effort to curtail drug trafficking activities in the region. Recent military actions have led to numerous casualties, with President Trump framing these actions as part of an ongoing conflict with international drug cartels.