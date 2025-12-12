Left Menu

US Tightens Sanctions Amid Escalating Tensions with Venezuela

The US has imposed sanctions on three nephews of Venezuelan President Maduro and others, intensifying pressure on Venezuela. This move includes restrictions on specific individuals and entities. Sanctions aim to block access to US assets and prohibit dealings with them as part of ongoing efforts against Venezuelan political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:05 IST
  • United States

The United States has ramped up its pressure campaign against Venezuela by imposing new sanctions targeting key individuals associated with the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. Among those affected by the latest sanctions are three of Maduro's nephews, as well as a prominent Panamanian businessman.

On Thursday, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control detailed the sanctions list, marking a strategic move to limit access to US-held assets for those implicated. The sanctions not only aim to freeze financial assets but also restrict any American citizens and companies from engaging in business dealings with them.

This development comes amid a wider US effort to curtail drug trafficking activities in the region. Recent military actions have led to numerous casualties, with President Trump framing these actions as part of an ongoing conflict with international drug cartels.

