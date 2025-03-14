Left Menu

ICAI to Probe IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancy

The ICAI may review IndusInd Bank's financial statements due to a reported Rs 2,100 crore accounting discrepancy. The issue pertains to the bank's derivatives portfolio, impacting 2.35% of its net worth. The ICAI's FRRB emphasizes compliance with accounting standards, with a final report expected by early April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:23 IST
ICAI to Probe IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to review the financial statements of IndusInd Bank, which is currently embroiled in a significant accounting discrepancy amounting to Rs 2,100 crore. This development comes after the bank disclosed irregularities in its derivatives portfolio on March 10.

The discrepancies could adversely affect approximately 2.35% of IndusInd Bank's net worth as estimated for December 2024, according to the bank's internal review. In response, the ICAI's Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) is considering a thorough evaluation of the bank's financial documentation.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda stated that the proactive review would ensure compliance with Accounting Standards and other regulations. The bank has also informed the Reserve Bank of India, with a final report from an external agency anticipated by early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025