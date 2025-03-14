Stocks Navigate Volatility Amid Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. stock markets showed signs of recovery after experiencing a significant selloff earlier in the week, prompted by investor concerns over the implications of new tariff policies on economic growth.

A University of Michigan survey revealed a sharp decline in consumer sentiment for March, coinciding with heightened inflation fears among the public.

Amid market volatility, investors turned to safer assets like gold, which surged past the $3,000 mark, setting a new milestone. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions hold potential ramifications for future market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)